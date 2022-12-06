Meeting of Government with Floor Leaders of Political Parties held today

A meeting of the Government with Floor Leaders of all parties called by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi was held at Parliament House complex today (06.12.2022), a day before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2022.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of Defence, Shri Raj Nath Singh. It was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan.

In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi informed that the Winter Session of Parliament, 2022 will commence on Wednesday, the 7th December, 2022 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Thursday, the 29th December, 2022. The Session will provide a total of 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. He also informed that tentatively 25 legislative items have been identified for being taken up during the session.

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by the respective Presiding Officers. He also requested to all the party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

Twenty seven parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, AITC, DMK, YSRCP, TMC (M), Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, JD(U), BJD, TRS, LJSP, NCP, J&K NC, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), NDPP, RSP, VCK, RJD, AGP and RLP. Their leaders gave suggestions on the issues which can be taken up besides Government Legislative and other Business during the forthcoming Session.

In end, addressing the meeting and after listening to the points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, thanked the leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also expressed his appreciation that the discussion was very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He also stated that necessary efforts would be made by the Government to discuss the matters of urgent public importance besides the usual legislative business in Parliament.

LIST OF BILLS LIKELY TO BE TAKEN UP DURING

WINTER SESSION, 2022

– LEGSLATIVE BUSNESS The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)

Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.