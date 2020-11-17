MCL inks MoU with CIPET for multi-skill training to peripheral youth

Sambalpur: MCL entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with CIPET Bhubaneswar for providing 6-months residential training to the 24 youth from the operational areas of MCL under its CSR project ‘Handyman’. The MoU has been jointly signed by General Manager (CSR) MCL and Dy Director/Head, CIPET at MCL HQ Sambalpur.

The project is ideated on the premise that rural unemployed youth should be imparted self-employment oriented multi-skill training unlike the traditional training programs which are confined to imparting training in a single trade. To this objective, skills of Electrical, Mechanical, Welding and Agriculture equipment have been included in Handyman training. In view of the increase in the usage of machineries in the agricultural sector in rural areas, candidates will be imparted basic skills of repair and maintenance of domestic/agricultural pumps, submersible pumps, agricultural tools, tractor driven equipment like tillage, plough, cultivation and sowing equipment. With them taking the position, a farmer need not go to city to repair their agricultural tools. ‘Handyman’ will be his basic repair-maintenance service provider available at his doorstep. Each candidate will be given a tool kit worth on completion of training. Total project cost is Rs.41 lakhs.

The project will create opportunities for the young workforce to acquire vocational skills in the most relevant fields consistent with the demand on ground.

