MCL honours the Farmer benefitting through its CSR project

Sambalpur: Benefiting from MCL’s Community Development Project- ‘Utthhan’, Sri Bipin Behera, a farmer from Basiapada village, Birsingarh GP of Jujumura block in Sambalpur district has transformed a barren land into a high density agri-horti paradise.

The septuagenarian has been felicitated by Sri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL for his hard work and becoming a role model for the people from adjoining areas.

The Livelihood and Quality of Life project is being implemented by the Company under its CSR initiative in partnership with BAIF since 2019. Under its agro-horti (i.e. WADI) module, training was provided to Farmers to develop underutilized piece of land 0.5 acre into green plantation with intercropping of vegetables. This gives an assured income of around Rs. 30,000 per year to individual beneficiaries. 216 such Wadi plots have been established under the project.

The accomplishments of Sri Behra assumes importance owing to the fact that his multi-cropping has yielded a record income of Rs 68,000/- since Sep’20219.

He has expressed deep gratitude to the Company for recognizing his efforts and also for implementing the project which is transforming lives of many farmers in his surrounding areas.