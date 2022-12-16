McDonald’s India – North and East Unveiled ‘i’m lovin’ it Live’ by Superstar Kartik Aaryan, India’s Coolest Musical Extravaganza in partnership with MTV

New Delhi : After a raving success in the UK, McDonald’s India – North and East is launching the brand’s global flagship music IP – i’m lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV, India’s leading youth entertainment brand, from the house of Viacom18, India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerate. Superstar and brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan unveiled i’m lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 – at a glittering event in New Delhi.

i’m lovin’ it Live offers a unique opportunity for McDonald’s India – North and East to establish a deeper connect with its fans through their passion for music and to become a part of their lives by creating feel-good moments that matter the most to them. The concept of i’m lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.

Leading this avant-garde musical journey will be 8 artists including Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik, Arjun Kanungo, Harrdy Sandhu, Shalmali Kholgade & OAFF.

Blended well with local musicians & instruments, these melodious compositions will bring out fine cultural nuances by which the artists have been influenced the most through 6 original compositions. Music lovers can enjoy these songs exclusively on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.

Excited about the launch of i’m lovin’ it Live, Superstar and brand’s ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i’m lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”

Thrilled about the launch of i’m lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, said, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”

Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”

To cap off 2022 on a high note, McDonald’s and MTV are going all out for music lovers and treating them with a live concert. After the challenging year of the pandemic, live concerts are now slowly and steadily returning to the proscenium, so bringing i’m lovin’ it Live to India is the brand’s attempt to bring communities together for a delightfully memorable experience.

The curtains of this high-octane music concert will rise on 22 December 2022 and the audience will get to witness the electrifying performance by Harrdy Sandhu & Shalmali Kholgade.