Max Bupa Health Insurance Marks Its Entry in Bhubaneswar as Part of Regional Outreach

Bhubaneswar: MaxBupa, one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players today announced its expansion plans in Bhubaneswar and other markets of Odisha, as part of its next phase of growth. The company has started its operations in Bhubaneswar and aims to provide health coverage to over 20500 people in the next five years. Max Bupa’s customers can avail cashless hospitalization in 21network hospitals in the city and 6000+ hospitals across the country. They will also have access to benefits like preauthorization of cashless claims within 30 minutes, making quality healthcare more accessible.The company now has presence in 3 markets in Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made people realize the importance of health insurance in safeguarding against exorbitant medical expenditure while availing appropriate treatment. A survey conducted amongst the insurance agents across Odisha Reveals that there is a substantial increase in the demand of health insurance post Covid-19. The study further highlights that lack of awareness and clarity is limiting the demand and purchase of health insurance products in Bhubaneswar. Understanding the need to bring more people under the ambit of health insurance, Max Bupais expanding its presence in the city and other markets of Odisha. The company intends to create more awareness about health insurance through various initiatives in the city.

Max Bupatargets to clock INR 15croregross written premium and 20times increase in policy purchase in the next 5 years in Bhubaneswar. The company will also bring business opportunities for people in Bhubaneswar as it plans to on-board around 1700agents by 2024-25. The company will provide adequate training programs and encourage women and housewives living in the city to become insurance agents, thereby helping them to become financially independent.

Talking about Max Bupa Expansion plans in Bhubaneswar and other markets of Odisha, Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Underwriting, Products & Claims at Max Bupa Health Insurancesaid, “The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of health and the significance of having health insurance in times of medical emergency. Though we have seen a significant increase in demand for health insurance, the need of the hour is to sustain this awareness, which will eventually lead to greater adoption and higher penetration across the country. Through the expansion plan in newer markets, Max Bupa’s goal is to create further awareness,to enable people to be adequately prepared to face any such emergency in future.”

Mr.AnkurKharbanda, Director – RetailSalesat Max Bupa Health Insurance sharing his views on Max Bupa’s Expansion planssaid, “Max Bupa is betting big on the emerging Tier II and III markets for its expansion journey. Odisha is an integral market for Max Bupa and is expected to contribute significantly towards our growthstrategy.As we expand to newer markets in Odisha, our plan is to increase penetration of health insurance and significantly raise awareness about its benefits.Further, Max Bupa is opening offices across 45 additional cities this year and we plan to take the total count toover 200 offices across India in the next two years.”

Max Bupa is one of the most trusted brands in the country with more than a decade’s experience in offering quality healthcare support to people. The company offers a wide range of affordable, comprehensive and disease specific products as per customers’ varying health needs. The robust product portfolio of Max Bupa includes indemnity products like ReAssure – a 100% cashless plan, Health Companion, GoActive, Health Premia and Health Pulse. Other products include Health Assurance – Max Bupa’s fixed benefit plan providing Personal accident cover, Hospicash & Critical illness cover, and Health Recharge – Super top up plan. The company also offers entry level covers such as AarogyaSanjeevani and disease specific products like Corona Kavach, allowing people to choose suitable product for themselves.