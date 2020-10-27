Manasi Pradhan nominated keynote speaker for Washington DC Women Summit

New Delhi: Globally renowned women’s rights activist & author Manasi Pradhan has been nominated among World’s six most influential women personalities chosen as Keynote Speaker for the prestigious International Women Summit to be held at the United States capital Washington DC on this Thursday, 29 October. The 2020 summit being held on the theme “A Call for a New Humanity” is being hosted by the Washington based Women Forward International (WFI) and will be attended by America’s top universities including Harvard University, Stanford, Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Mrs Manasi Pradhan will be representing the continent of Asia along with 2005 Nobel Peace Prize nominated globally-acclaimed educationist Dr. Sakena Yacoobi. Other keynote speakers will be former US Ambassador and a prominent member of President Bill Clinton’s foreign policy team Ambassador Sharon Wilkinson, renowned Mexican artist Vera Andre, acclaimed Nigerian story-teller Jenevieve Aken and Chloe Bertrand from South Africa. The summit will be presided by Dr. Kent Davis Packard, the Executive Director of WFI, Washington DC.

Born on 1962 in a small village of Banapur, Odisha, and raised in the temple town of Puri, Mrs. Pradhan is frequently featured among World’s top activists and authors by prestigious international publications. In 2016, the New York based Bustle magazine named her among 20 most inspiring Feminists Authors and Activists along with Nobel Prize winners Shirin Ebadi, Rigoberta Menchu, Malala Yousafzai, Betty Friedan, and Gloria Steinem. In 2017, the Los Angeles based Welker Media Inc. named her among 12 most powerful feminist change makers across the globe.

In 2018, She was invited by the prestigious Oxford Union, University of Oxford, to address the union, sharing the honour with great icons like Albert Einstein, Sir Winston Churchill, Stephen Hawkings, US Presidents Reagan, Nixon and Carter, Margaret Thatcher and the likes who have spoken at the union.

Mrs. Manasi Pradhan was conferred with the prestigious Rani Lakhsmibai Stree Shakti Puraskar for the year 2014 by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She has received numerous international and national awards including the Outstanding Women Award in 2011.

