Mamata Banerjee in Shillong to drum up support for TMC for upcoming State Assembly election

In Meghalaya, the All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee attended a party workers’ convention organized by Meghalaya Trinamool Congress today at U Soso Tham auditorium, Shillong. The West Bengal Chief Minister is in Shillong on a two-day visit to drum up support for TMC for the upcoming State Assembly election scheduled early next year.

During her interaction with party workers, the TMC leader highlighted the work taken up by her party in West Bengal such as social security programmes and schemes.