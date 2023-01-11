Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the ideal investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today highlighted Madhya Pradesh as an ideal investment destination and called upon investors from across the world to become partners in the progress and growth of MP. He was addressing Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 via VC today.

Shri Goyal said today’s summit offers an opportunity to the industry to participate in the vibrant future of India. Speaking about the numerous investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, Shri Goyal said it has emerged as the ideal investment destination. It has ample land, infrastructure, skilled resources and offers massive opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, textiles, Renewable Energy. He highlighted that in international engagements the interest is also shown in investing in MP.

Speaking about MP, he said it is known as the heart of India reflecting the vibrancy and vitality of a New India. India’s second largest state, it is very strategically located at the centre of the country, both north-south and east west-corridors cross in MP. He also highlighted that Renewable energy contributes 20 percent in its total power generation. The fact that it contributes to 24 percent of the world’s organic cotton production reflects the growing importance of MP in the international market. He noted that the Gross State Domestic Product of MP grew by nearly 20 percent last year.

Lauding Madhya Pradesh for making rapid strides in good governance, Shri Goyal said this reflects the impact of the double engine government which is working to fulfil the PM’s vision of rapid transformation.

He expressed confidence that the Green hydrogen Mission launched by PM, combined with support of Madhya Pradesh government will help in bringing huge investments in several sectors particularly in green hydrogen and renewable energy.

Shri Goyal said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has on many occasions emphasised that the strength of India lies in its states and if India has to move forward it is very important for states to move forward. He further said Prime Minister Modi always focused on encouraging the development and economic growth in states thereby providing huge opportunities to the people in the remotest parts of India. He said PM Modi believes that states will be the strong pillars to support developed India, a commitment that the entire nation has taken along with PM on 15th august 2022 as the Nation celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India’s independence.

In his remarks, Shri Goyal pointed out that a focussed approach to infrastructure development, which in turn creates a strong foundation of economic development, has always been the cornerstone of a developed economy. He added that Madhya Pradesh has also been a part of this journey to promote infrastructure on a very big scale.

Referring to PM’s opening address at the Summit wherein he spoke about various initiatives of the Government- PM Gati Shakti, National Infrastructure Master Plan, Digital India, Shri Goyal said all these have been possible under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi. Citing examples of One Nation, One Tax, IBC, One Nation One Grid, he said the Government is developing infrastructure like never before.

Shri Goyal said India is today the 5th largest economy of the world and it is rapidly progressing to become the top 3 economies of the world.

Speaking about India’s G20 presidency, Shri Goyal said it is the right time for India to showcase to the world our growing strengths and increasing contribution to the world. India is once again becoming a Vishwa guru and leading the initiative of taking the world to become a safer place to live in.

Stating that MP is emerging as an economic tiger, he hoped that MP will continue to grow at the speed of cheetah which were released in kuno national park by PM some months ago. He exuded confidence that MP will further accelerate the country’s economy by attracting industries with newer opportunities.

Shri Goyal concluded by saying that India today clearly is the bright spot in the world and hoped that Madhya Pradesh will lead from the front and continue to participate in the nation’s efforts to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.