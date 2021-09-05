Madhya Pradesh CM remembers Dr. Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teacher’s Day

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on former President of India, eminent academician and philosopher Dr. Sarvapalli bowed to him on Radhakrishnan’s birthday. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called on Dr. Wreathed on the portrait of Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthday is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted the statement of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan that “the teacher is not the one who forcibly implants facts in the mind of the student, but the real teacher is the one who prepares him for the challenges of tomorrow.”



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the carrier of Indian culture, who considers education and knowledge as the strongest basis of life, Dr. Madhya Pradesh is determined to give its all possible contribution in building an educated, capable and strong India of the dreams of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan ji.

