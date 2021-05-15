Madhya Pradesh CM expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on behalf of the farmers of the state. Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, an amount of 19 thousand crores was directly transferred by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the bank accounts of 9 crores 50 lakh farmers of the country with a single click. Prime Minister Shri Modi also addressed the program. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan participated in the event organized by video conferencing from the residence. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s focus on the village, poor, and farmers is praiseworthy. Changes in the standard of living of the poor and ongoing efforts to double the income of farmers are effective and practical. A short film on PM Kisan Yojana was also presented on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu -Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Andaman & Nicobar.

