Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits families of three Rajouri youth killed in Shopian; assures justice

Rajouri: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the families of three Rajouri youth who were killed in Amshipora, Shopian in July this year.

Expressing condolences with the families, the Lt Governor said that the UT Government will extend full support to them and assured that justice would be ensured in the case.

He also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government stands with the aggrieved families in the hour of grief, and they will be taken care of with all support from the government.

Earlier, the Lt Governor while addressing local population at Peeri on the sidelines of the ongoing Back to Village program observed that main objective of his visit to the remote village was to assure the people that Constitution of India is supreme; Government is with the people, and justice and equality shall be ensured by the government.

