Logistics has become the centerpiece of India’s policy: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said that logistics has become the centerpiece of India’s policy making in its journey towards becoming a developed nation and a leader in international trade. He also said that express delivery of services has transformed through innovative ideas under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

During his address at the ICRIER Release of the Report on Express Delivery Services in New Delhi, the Minister praised the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) for a report which aims to improve the overall logistics system by partnering with industry and government. He said that ICRIER acts as a bridge between government and industry. He added that it must work with industry experts on the roadmap for fruitful realization and implementation of the recommendations of the report.

The Minister noted that the growth in overall exports over the last two years despite challenges like inventory pileup, high raw material costs, freight issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact is commendable. He said that the government is making a conscious effort to change the mindset of looking at things from the old perspective and living in hesitations of history. It is the result of these efforts that the overall exports from India in 2022-23 are expected to be about US$ 765 billion, he said.

The Minister said that the government is focused on taking digital connectivity across the length and breadth of the country, with 4G and broadband internet reaching almost every corner of the country. He observed that the seamless digital connectivity enabled India to deliver services on time during the COVID period by facilitating work from home. He said that this express delivery of services through an expansive digital network created over the last 8 years must be duplicated in the logistics sector for timely delivery of goods.

He said that Express Delivery Services is yet to come to terms with the huge potential India holds. The Minister noted that scale, efficiency, and building blocks through technology must be utilized to bring down the cost in logistics. He said that the government is taking steps in this direction through massive infrastructure development through PM GatiShakti for smarter and faster planning and implementation of projects, Unified Logistics Interface Platform and dedicated freight corridors.

He highlighted that when the Prime Minister said that India can be the trusted partner to the world at the G20 Summit, the message went out that India is ready to do business with its transparent and rule based ecosystem and its highly talented and committed human resource. The Minister said that trust, transparency, and talent will help us in our trade.

He said that the Prime Minister’s vision for India is big and bold, and the entire world is looking up to India with hope and confidence that the country can deliver. He appreciated the role played by youth in the startup sector and encouraged them to think big and work towards making India a developed country.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister’s innovative ideas, including transporting liquid medical oxygen by trains and empty containers by air transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a significant reduction in delivery time and saved numerous lives. He emphasized the importance of speed in determining the success of India and called for newer ideas and ways of doing work in the spirit of togetherness for the country.