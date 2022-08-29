LG’s 97-Inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition Ready to Make Market Debut

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) has announced that the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, will soon be available for purchase in global markets. Specific launch dates for key markets will be shared in the following weeks.

The 97G2 has an awe-inspiring 97-inch screen that leverages LG’s self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale. With the arrival of its biggest-ever screen size, the company’s 2022 OLED TV lineup now boasts stellar 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, 88- and 97-inch options.

The undisputed leader of the global premium TV market for nine consecutive years,1 LG OLED has become the choice of millions of consumers worldwide. OLED TVs employ self-lit pixels that can be turned on and off individually to reproduce perfect blacks, incredibly natural colors and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED allows for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as flexible and rollable TVs.

At IFA 2022, LG will be showcasing the brand-new model, 97G2, as part of its expanded lineup of premium TVs, which includes a growing number of superb, ultra-large screen sizes designed for memorable home viewing experiences. The company will also show off the diversity of its cutting-edge display technologies, with models from its outstanding OLED, Micro LED and QNED TV ranges on exhibit at its IFA booth.

According to a recent market research report,2 OLED TVs will account for 55 percent of the European premium TV market this year, and 66 percent by 2023. The report also forecasts that, in 2022, global shipments of TVs over 70-inches will reach approximately 14.9 million units, increasing to nearly 17.1 million units next year. With its widening portfolio of large and ultra-large screen OLED TVs, LG is well positioned to continue its dominance of the premium TV segment in Europe, and worldwide.

One of the stars of LG’s IFA exhibit, the 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV utilizes the company’s OLED evo technology, α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI Processor and advanced picture algorithms to deliver lifelike images and a genuinely immersive, cinematic viewing experience. The 97-inch G2 series model also incorporates LG’s flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design, offering a seamless, integrated look that will instantly elevate the most luxurious home movie theater.

Headlining LG’s stunning lineup of 8K TVs at IFA are the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K (model 88Z2) and 86-inch QNED TV (model 86QNED99). Both ultra-large models combine jaw-dropping size, the superior sharpness of the 8K (7,680 x 4,320) resolution and LG’s latest display technologies to make content of any genre more immersive. With over 33 million self-lit OLED pixels, the 88Z2 presents an amazing level of detail, along deep, dark blacks, infinite contrast and lifelike colors that remain true across a wide viewing angle. Meanwhile, the 8K 86QNED99 equips LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell and Precision Dimming technologies to deliver sharp, vibrant images on its impressive 86-inch screen.

Also on show in Berlin is LG’s massive 136-inch 4K Micro LED (3,840 x 2,160). This innovative home entertainment solution presents first-class picture quality on a spectacular scale, pairing micrometer-sized self-lit pixels with a modular design.

Visitors to IFA 2022 (September 2-6) can check out all of LG’s latest flagship TVs, including the world’s first 97-inch OLED TV, at its booth in Hall 18, Messe Berlin.