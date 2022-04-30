Labour Bureau releases Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – March, 2022

New Delhi : The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment releases Consumer Price Index for Industrial workers ( CPI- IW) for March, 2022.

The All-India CPI-IW for March, 2022 increased by 1.0 point and stood at 126.0 (one hundred twenty six). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.80 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.50 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.59 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Buffalo-Milk, Cow-Milk, Poultry/chicken, Sunflower oil, Soyabean oil, Palm oil, Apple, Ragi, Peas, Radish, Chili green, Lemon, Potato, Mango, Foreign liquor, Coriander, Cumin/Jeera, Tea Leaf, Saree Cotton, Cooking Gas, Petrol, Telephone/ Mobile Charges etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was largely checked by Onion, Tomato, Kundru, Brinjal, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, Gourd, Egg-Hen, Water melon, Grapes, Beat root, etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Sangrur recorded a maximum increase of 6.3 points followed by Labac-Silchar and Angul-Talchar with 5.8 and 5.4 points respectively. Among others, 2 centers recorded increase between 4 to 4.9 points, 4 centers between 3 to 3.9 points, 8 centers between 2 to 2.9 points, 20 centers between 1 to 1.9 points and 39 centers between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Salem recorded a maximum decrease of 1.1 points. Among others, 11 centers recorded decrease between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.35 per cent compared to 5.04 per cent for the previous month and 5.64 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.27 per cent against 5.09 per cent of the previous month and 5.36 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

Labour Bureau has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centers in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centers and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (Food and General)

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for February, 2022 and March, 2022

Sr. No. Groups February, 2022 March, 2022 I Food & Beverages 123.9 125.4 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 142.1 144.1 III Clothing & Footwear 123.2 123.9 IV Housing 118.9 118.9 V Fuel & Light 158.6 160.6 VI Miscellaneous 123.1 123.9 General Index 125.0 126.0

CPI-IW: Groups Indices

The next issue of CPI-IW for the month of April, 2022 will be released on Tuesday, 31st May, 2022. The same will also be available on the office website www.labourbureaunew.gov.in.

For “Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers on base (2016=100), please click here.