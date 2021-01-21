Kiren Rijiju attends Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, assures sports infrastructure development in the UT

New Delhi: Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival 2021 started on 18th January and will take place till 30th January 2021. A host of outdoor activities are being organised in the picturesque Zanskar Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Organized by Ladakh Administration, the main attractions of the first-ever Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival are Chadar trek, snow skiing, snow scooter and hiking, ice hockey, and others.

Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, attended the festival and said that he will create sports facilities in every village of Leh and Ladakh. “In the next 2 to two and a half years, we will create sports facilities in all small districts in Kargil, Leh and all the adjoining areas. We will provide Astro turf, athletics synthetic track, archery centres and so on. We will also provide Ladakh with India’s largest ice hockey centre,” Shri Rijiju said.