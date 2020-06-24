Kinetic Green to manufacture and market advanced Nano-Tech based disinfectant, Kinetic Ananya, in partnership with DIAT

Pune: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles and Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune based Government research institute and deemed university affiliate of DRDO, has entered into the transfer of technology agreement to develop a nanotechnology based disinfectant to combat the spread of Covid-19. The formulation is named as ‘Kinetic Ananya’ which is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces by neutralizing microbes including viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Under this agreement, Kinetic Green will manufacture and market advanced Nano-Tech based disinfectant, Kinetic Ananya. Kinetic Ananya is designed to destroy any kind of virus including the Corona virus. The formulation has the ability to neutralise the outer protein of the virus and the silver nanoparticles have the ability to rupture the membrane of the virus, thereby making it ineffective.

It is a water-based, biodegradable formulation that is effective for 24 hours. The formulation adheres very effectively to fabric, plastic and metallic objects, and its toxicity to humans is negligible. The shelf life of the spray is said to be more than six months. The formulation is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces and areas such as flooring, railings, large office and hospital spaces, chairs and tables, cars, medical instruments, elevator buttons, doorknobs, corridors, rooms, and even clothes.

The product will be an extension to Kinetic Green’s recently launched e spraying and e fogging vehicle range that effectively disinfects the indoor and outdoor areas, and create a germ-free and healthy environment. Kinetic Green will manufacture and market this product through its large dealer network and various other channels. The product is extremely helpful for community sanitisation like malls, cinema halls, municipal corporations, corporate campuses, and facility management companies, school, colleges, universities, and hospitals. In addition to this this is also useful for domestic use including use as a hand sanitiser.

Speaking on the association Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said, “We are proud to be associated with the reputed Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) to offer a ‘nano-technology assisted formulation’ that has abilities to neutralise the virus when it comes in contact with this formulation layer. Kinetic Green aims to provide an end to end effective community sanitisation solutions to ensure a clean, green, and virus free environment. Kinetic Green Ananya is also an effort in that direction. This solution can be used in our already launched Kinetic e-foggers and e-spayers. Since the solution is water based and bio degradable it goes very well with our philosophy”

Sangeeta Kale, Professor of Physics and Dean of DIAT said, “It gives us immense pleasure to get associated with Kinetic Green, which aims to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to masses. The solution Ananya has been developed by synthesising silver nanoparticles and drug molecule. Before making it official the properties of this material have been tested by two methods – Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Infrared Spectroscopy. We are 100% confident in saying that this solution is effective as well as bio-degradable. Through this partnership with Kinetic Green, we are looking forward to be of benefit to maximum population with our eco-friendly and cost-effective solution”

This product will assist to eliminate fear among citizens and help them to return to a normal life amid this pandemic. In these unprecedented times, this is Kinetic Green’s small effort to offer solutions that are safe for humans as well as for the environment.

