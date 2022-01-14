Khadi Monumental National Flag to be displayed at Longewala Tomorrow on Army Day

New Delhi : The Monumental National Flag, which is the world’s largest national flag made of Khadi fabric, will be put to a grand public display along the India – Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer to celebrate “Army Day” on Saturday. The Monumental National Flag will be displayed at Longewala which was the center stage of the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971.

This will be the 5th public display of the National Flag since its unveiling in Leh on 2nd October 2021. It was, later on, displayed at Hindon Airbase on the occasion of Air Force Day on 8th October 2021 and at the Red Fort on 21st October 2021, that marked the completion of 100 crore Covid vaccinations in India. On 4th December 2021, the Monumental National Flag was displayed at the Naval Dockyard near Gateway of India in Mumbai to celebrate Navy Day.

The Monumental National Flag, which symbolizes the collective spirit of Indian-ness and the heritage artisanal craft of Khadi, has been conceptualized and prepared by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75 years of Independence. KVIC has handed over the flag to the Defence forces for displaying the same at prominent places on historic occasions.

The Monumental National Flag measures 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs (approx.) 1400 KG. It took 49 days for 70 Khadi artisans to prepare this flag. Making of the Monumental National Flag has created nearly 3500 man hours of additional work for Khadi artisans and allied workers. A whopping 4500 meters of hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi cotton bunting has been used in making the flag which covers the total area of 33, 750 square feet. The Ashok Chakra in the flag measures a diameter of 30 feet.