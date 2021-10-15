Katra Navratra Festival 2021 concludes with Kanjak Poojan and Grand Shobha Yatra

KATRA : Navratra Festival 2021 concluded today amid a series of religious and cultural events here at Katra Township—the base camp of holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.The nine day Festival concluded with Kanjak Poojan and grand Shobha Yatra, which started from Hotel Surya and concluded at Fountain Chowk, Bus Stand.Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Charandeep Singh -the chief guest accompanied the Shobha Yatra after Kanjak Poojan .Earlier, Mata ki Kahani theatre show was presented at Spiritual Growth centre Katra.The DC, while speaking on the occasion, complimented the organisers for holding the mega annual religious event with traditional fervour and gaiety. He expressed gratitude to the people and organizations associated with the Festival activities for extending their cooperation and contribution towards making the event a great success despite many challenges. He expressed satisfaction and happiness over the growing success of the event among the visiting pilgrims.He also lauded the performances of the Artists who performed at different venues during the festival days.Later, Mementoes were presented to the organisers, Associations and Departments associated with the Festival. Other officers present on the occasion were Amit Bhasin ASP Katra; Natasha Kalsotra Joint Director Tourism Jammu, CEO Municipal Committee Katra, and Assistant Director Tourism and other officers of the Department.

