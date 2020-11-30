Kartika Purnima: Lord Jagannath & his siblings to don ‘Rajarajeshwara Besha’ today

Bhubaneswar: Kartika Purnima, the full-moon day of holy month of Kartika, today; no ‘boita bandana utsav’, mass bathing at river ghats and other water bodies across Odisha this year on account of Covid19 pandemic.
Rajarajeswari Besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra will be held inside the sanctum sanctorum of Shree Jagannath Temple on the occasion of KartikaPurnima, the concluding day of holy Odia month Kartika.

