Karnataka govt decides to impose lockdown across state every Sunday from 5th July

Banglore: Karnataka Government has announced to impose state wide lockdown every Sunday to contain the pandemic. A decision to this effect was taken at the high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa yesterday. This measure will start from July 5th.

In another decision taken, all the non essential Government offices will remain shut on every Saturdays and Sundays starting July 10th. In addition, night curfew has been extended from 8 pm to 5 am. It was also decided to increase ambulance services, and make public the information related to availability of beds and also the phone numbers of all nodal officers involved in containment of Covid-19.

