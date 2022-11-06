Kamakhyanagar ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’ offers 1200 job offers to youth of Odisha within a day

New Delhi : Aligning to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call to focus on connecting opportunities with the skills of our youth and making India the skill capital of the world, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), through its strategic implementation and knowledge partner, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), organised a Kaushal Mahotsav today, at Sarangadhar Stadium, Kamakhyanagar stadium in Dhenkanal saw an overwhelming response and witnessed thousands of registrations in the entire day. More than 70 dream companies across 20+ sectors brought innumerable apprenticeship and job opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and graced by Shri Mahesh Sahoo, Member of Parliament, Dhenkanal, Odisha; Shri Prafulla Kumar Malik, Minister, Steel & Mines and Works. Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) also addressed the programme.

Inspiring the locals, Shri Pradhan said “the youth of Kamakhyanagar and Dhenkanal have immense potential and they must be extended all possible opportunities. With various infrastructure and economic developments, I am certain that we can build multiple such skill hubs to support local economic growth and benefit our youth.”

He further said, “We have witnessed thousaan youth register for opportunities at the Kaushal Mahotsav today and around 1,200 have already been provided with offer letter from these corporates. More than a hundred companies like Maruti Suzuki, HCL JSW, Amazon, L&T, Urban Clap etc. were present on ground today to provide employment opportunities to the youth. This will be a series of events that will be periodically held in the State, bringing an array of opportunities to the local youth and communities of Odisha. I wish the candidates the very best for their future and I am sure each one of you will deliver to your best.Also emphasized on the importance of skill development in education under the new National Education Policy, which has been developed under the guidance of the Prime Minister.”

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), expressed his immense pleasure to see such enthusiasm in the youth of Odisha to make the best out of opportunities being offered. We are confident that we will be able to work in the guidance of MSDE and in strong partnership with our corporate partners to bring a new world of opportunities for everyone here.

The day-long event witnessed several Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and companies, exhibit their offerings through a Skill Exhibition creating awareness about skill development for the youth. Several candidates also got an opportunity to take a free psychometric test at the Kaushal Mahotsav and participated in group counselling at the Kaushal Mahotsav. Those who did not get opportunities were informed to register on @nsdcdigital.nsdcindia.org and apply for opportunities to keep looking for suitable jobs and also avail the option of online counselling.

The participants also witnessed a demo of drone and AR/VR technology; and the possible opportunities of employment that the sector has. Strengthening the Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship through its implementing organisations like Directorate of General Training and NSDC has been implementing various skill training schemes and initiatives such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), which are targeted towards skill training of youth, especially school/college dropouts and empowers them with employable skills.