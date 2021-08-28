Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Chief Ministers of Puducherry (UT), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation has written to Chief Ministers of Union Territory of Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the states. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri N Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry, on issue of handling over of land to AAI for development of the Puducherry airport. He mentioned that AAl has projected a revised land requirement of 161.5 acres (104 acres in the state of Tamil Nadu + 57.5 acres in the Union Territory of Puducherry) for extension of Runway at Puducherry airport to make it suitable for the operation of ATR-72/Q-400 type of aircraft and IFR operations. However, the land is yet to be handed over to AAI by the UT administration of Puducherry and the State Government of Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, while writing to Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Scindia, underscored following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:

145 acres of land is required at Udaipur airport to meet DGCA CAR requirements for upgradation of runway.

58.88 acres of land is required at Bikaner airport for expansion of Civil Enclave.

55.9 acres of land is required at Jodhpur airport for construction of Apron and Terminal Building, AAI residential colony and CISF quarters.

51 acres of land is required for development of New Civil Enclave at Uttarlai airport.

Kotaand and Uttarlai airports are to be upgraded by the State Government.

An amount of Rs.0.94 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Consent for 100% Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for State Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes is awaited from the State Government.

While writing to Shri M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Scindia has highlighted following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:

93.04 acres of land is required at Chennai airport for simple approach lighting system and development of other infrastructure. However, only 5.04 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 88 acres is yet to be handed over.

683.11 acres of land is required at Trichy airport for runway extension,basic strip, apron, terminal building and associated infrastructure.However, only 40.93 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining642.18 acres is yet to be handed over.

615.92 acres of land is required at Madurai airport for runway extension, approach lighting system and other associated infrastructure. However, 528.88 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 87.04 acres is yet to be handed over.

627.89 acres of land is required at Coimbatore for runway extension, new terminal building, apron and associated infrastructure.

697 acres of land is required for development of Tuticorin airport. Out of which 600.97 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 96.03 acres is yet to be handed over.

446 acres of land is required for upgradation of Salem airport.

Out of a total requirement of 62.07 acres required for RCS operations at Vellore airport, 13.37 acres is yet to be handed over. Further, 441 acres of land is required for development of Vellore airport to make it suitable for operation of Code-C type of aircraft.

104 acres land falling in the territory of Tamil Nadu is required for development of the Puducherry airport to make it suitable for operation of ATR-72 type of aircraft.

State Government is yet to allocate land to Indian Air Force, which in turnwill provide working permission to AAI for establishment of a Civil Enclave at Thanjavur airport.

State Govt. may also give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Coimbatore – Colombo, Coimbatore Dubai, Coimbatore – Singapore, Coimbatore Kuala Lumpur. Madurai- Dubai, Madurai – Colombo and Madurai – Singapore routes. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put up for bidding by the airlines.

An amount of Rs.1.92 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:

660 acres of land is required for phase wise development of Ayodhya airport.

60 acres of land is required at Gorakhpur airport for development of New CivilEnclave.

57 acres of land is required at Agra airport for expansion of Civil enclave at Agra.

Ayodhya, Jhansi, Muirpur (Korba), Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Saharanpur, Ghazipur and Shravasti airports are required to be developed by the State Government for commencement of RCS- UDAN operations.

An amount of Rs. 2 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:

AAI has projected land requirement of 104.65 acres for development of the Bagdogra airport.

37.74 acres of land is required for development of the Hasimara aiport for commencement of RCS operations.

38.2 acres of land is required for development of Kalaikunda airport for commencement of RCS operations.

There is a need for removal of obstacles at Burnpur Airport for making it suitable for RCS- UDAN operations.

State Govt. may give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Bagdogra- Kathmandu and Bagdogra – Bangkok routes. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put up for bidding by the airlines.

An amount of Rs. 2.97 crore is outstanding on part of the StateGovernment as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust(RACFT).

Consent for payment of 100% VGF for State RCS routes on Kolkata Cooch Behar-Kolkata and Guwahati-Cooch Behar-Guwahati routes is yet to be received.

Earlier, Shri Scindiawrote to Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh on 25thAugust,2021, to Chief Ministers of Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Karnataka on 26th August, 2021 and to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha on 27th August, 2021, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the respective states.