JNPT observed a week-long Vigilance Awareness Week-2021

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling ports, observed a week-long Vigilance Awareness Week at JNPT headquarters from 26th October to 1st November, 2021.

During this week, various competitions like Essay writing, Slogan Writing and Elocution, were held for JNPT employees along with a quiz competition especially organized for all women employees. Furthermore, poster making and elocution competitions were organized for college Students.

All employees at JNPT took the integrity pledge on 26th October, 2021. An interactive meeting was held with Port Users on 29th October, 2021. A workshop on “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity” was conducted by Shri Narendra Panwar, IRTS, Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer, Central Railway. In addition, two workshops on the theme “Success through Ethical Conduct” were organized for St. Mary High School and R. K. Foundation, JNPT Vidyalaya, JNPT Township.

JNPT also organized an awareness campaign on the theme “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity” on leading radio channels on 28th and 29th October, 2021. Furthermore, Street Plays were organized for JNPT employees on 26th October, 2021 and for the local community on 28th October, 2021 at Navin Sheva village.

The eventful week ended on 1st November, 2021 with a valedictory function, held at JNPT Training Centre. Prizes were announced to the winners of various competitions. The Chief Guest of the event, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT addressed the function and stressed on observing integrity in thought process. Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman and Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Vidyadhar Malegaonkar, IRTS also graced the function. The function was also attended by HoDs and prize winners maintaining COVID safety protocols.