JK Tourism participates in Bengal Tourism Fest; B2B and B2C interactions, meeting with diaspora

KOLKATA : In order to promote J&K Tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department participated at a three-way Bengal Tourism Fest 2022 held from March 11 to 13 here.

The J&K Tourism displayed numerous products and information brochures to the visiting people at the fest who showed much enthusiasm and interest at the stalls.

Besides, the J&K Tourism organised an outdoor promotional activity at Prinsep Ghat, one of the oldest recreational spots of Kolkata which is often seen in movies.

The visitors thronged the JK tourism stall wherein they were briefed about new tourism destinations and attractions of Jammu and Kashmir. The visitors were also given in-hand information beside publicity material and refreshments were also distributed.

The Department also held B2B and B2C meeting where they were told about the business opportunities in tourism sector in J&K. Further, the department organised an interactive meeting with J&K diaspora residing at Kolkata.

Deputy Director Tourism, Malik Waseem and DGM JK TDC Ashwini Gupta were representing J&K Tourism at the fest.