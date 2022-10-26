J&K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 3-week long cultural festival Jashn-e-Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a three-week-long cultural festival “Jashn-e-Kashmir”- New Kashmir New Hope, celebrating tradition, culture and heritage at Srinagar.

The Cultural Festival is being organized by All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk Theatre, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and the Office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, we are witnessing cultural revival in J&K and several schemes for promoting folk arts, literature and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture.

He observed that we have taken steps to reconnect youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum to folk artists, visual artists and authors to showcase our shared goals and values.

Appreciating the role of voluntary organizations and institutions for the promotion of literature, folk art and music, the Lt Governor informed that the scheme of financial assistance for the registered societies related to various arts has also been approved.

He also highlighted the efforts being made to document and preserve folk treasures of songs and tales.