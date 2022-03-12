J&K Bank signs MoU with SKIMS for digital payment system

SRINAGAR : As part of its strategic drive towards digitalization of banking services, J&K Bank signed MoU with the valley’s premier healthcare institute SKIMS.

The MoU for starting an online payment system was signed between the Bank and SKIMS during an important event organised to integrate the Hospital Information Systems (HIS) of SKIMS with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (GoI) – a major step towards providing smooth, digitized and seamless healthcare services to the people of J&K.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj was the Chief Guest and Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai represented the Bank as guest-of-honour at the function attended by the top administration of SKIMS besides senior doctors, paramedics and officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Bhardwaj said the integration of SKIMS with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will mark a new beginning and the SKIMS will become a role model for the entire country with digitized information management and payment systems.

On the occasion, Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai thanked the SKIMS administration for making the agreement signing part of its systemic integration with ABDM. He said, “J&K Bank sincerely values its profound relationship with SKIMS and shall facilitate SKIMS at every step for better patient care delivery while strengthening the institutional bonds between the two premier institutions of public service.”

“With our renewed focus on digitalization of services under the guidance of MD & CEO, we will keep moving ahead in this direction to make utility and other payment services convenient and comfortable for our customers and public at large. The process of providing such ease-of-doing-business solutions to our customers especially institutional clients will be expedited in the upcoming financial year”, he added.

Earlier, appreciating J&K Bank for its constant support and excellent services, Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul said that SKIMS will have a fully cashless transaction system in place. “Signing of MoU with the J&K Bank on this platform will be culmination of the process of digitalization of payments at SKIMS,” he said.

Head Business Unit SKIMS, Syed Irfan signed the MoU on behalf of Bank while as Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq A. Jan represented the SKIMS on the occasion.