Jindal Stainless, Hisar, gets international certification in aerospace industry

New Delhi : Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) became the first integrated stainless steel manufacturing company in India producing coils, sheets and plates, and among the select few in the world, to get certified with AS 9100D Certification, a Quality Management System for Aviation, Space, and Defence Organizations. The Certification validates JSHL’s competence to constantly meet highly stringent standards of the aerospace industry. It also enables JSHL to get listed in OASIS, the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System database, which showcases the Company offerings to aerospace manufacturers. The AS 9100D certification journey was driven by the top management and implemented by a team of around 120 people across the supply chain, within 15 months.

Commenting on achievement of this critical milestone, Managing Director, JSHL, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, “We’ve always been passionate about defence and aerospace, and our association with ISRO and DRDO stands testimony to that. Our ambition is to become a globally certified, end-to-end solution provider in aviation, defence, and space sectors. As an internationally recognized benchmark, AS 9100D will help us gain competitive advantage in the global and domestic aerospace marketplace, helping us expand our international footprint.”

Senior Vice President- Manufacturing, JSHL, Mr Vijay Bindlish added “Our state-of-art facilities, a manufacturing experience of five decades, and committed workforce give us an edge in safety, reliability and regulatory compliance. With aerospace emerging as a growing market, and the Government emphasis on Make in India, AS 9100D Certification is a prime requirement to gain greater access into this segment.”

Head, Defence Business, JSHL, Mr CP Agrawal marked the achievement saying, “This furthers the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships between JSHL, and domestic & global manufacturers of repute, in the aerospace industry.”

JSHL has been catering to the requirements of strategically significant and prestigious customers like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and BDL (Bharat Dynamics Ltd), VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) among others. In the past, the company supplied 15CDV6 for Satellite Launch Vehicles, Project Gaganyaan, Nuclear Submarine Missile System etc. JSHL was the first Indian Company to supply critical materials for rocket motor booster application for ISRO. 30KhGSA was supplied for launcher pad components for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. JSHL has been catering to almost all missile programs of DRDO as well.