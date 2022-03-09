Adani Foundation Observes International Women’s Day

Dhamra: The 47th International Women’s Day was observed by Adani Foundation among the members from Women Self-help Group, Women Producers Groups, SuPoshan Sanginis, Uthaan Sahayak, GP level officials of Odisha Livelihood Mission – Bhadrak. Over 250 women from 9 periphery GPs of Adani Dhamra Port participated in the day observation held at Adani Skill Development Center, Kuamara.

The event was chaired by members of Adani Dhamra Port Women’s club Mrs. Bijaya Bose as Chief guest, Mrs. Mithu Acharya as Guest of Honour, Mrs. Krishnapriya Saranghi, Principal, Adani DAV Public School as Speaker and Dr. Bagmi Panda, Adani Medical Service as Guest of the event. The event was also graced by Ms. Debosmita Nayak, Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) – Chandbali.

Ms. Rashmita Nayak, Sanigini – Project SuPoshan, Ms. Debosmita Nayak, OLM-Chandbali, Ms. Subhadra Singh, Sahayak – Uthaan Project have shared their experience on the theme of the day ‘Breaking The Bias’ and working towards a world free of stereotypes and discrimination that is diverse, equitable and inclusive..

To honour the remarkable work done on Education, Health and Livelihoods during COVID – 19 pandemic, 29 Community Level Volunteer designated as “Sanginis” of Adani Wilmar SuPoshan project, 25 Uthaan Sahayak, 17 teachers from Adani DAV Public School and 44 GP level officials from OLM & Women Self Help Group Members were felicitated by the guest present on the occasion. Mr. Satya Ranjan Mishra, Unit CSR Head, Adani Foundation has given a flashback on the objective of the day and contribution made by young youth women, Pregnant women and lactating mother to different projects being implement by Adani Foundation for ensuring the quality of life of people in Adani Dhamra Port vicinity.