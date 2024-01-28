JD(U)’s Exit from INDIA Bloc a Bihar Setback, Says Tharoor; Stresses Strengthened Resolve for Righteous Causes

HYDERABAD: The departure of JD(U) from the INDIA bloc is viewed as a setback in Bihar, but Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asserted on Sunday that it would only strengthen the resolve of the people to fight for the right causes.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, a key political figure in Bihar, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for a record ninth time. Kumar’s decision to resign earlier in the day, citing difficulties within the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the opposition bloc INDIA, marked a significant political shift as he staked a claim to form a new government with the BJP, a party he had distanced from less than 18 months ago.

Tharoor, commenting on the development, remarked, “The JD(U)’s exit from the INDIA bloc is a setback in Bihar, but it will re-double the determination of people to fight for the right cause.” He emphasized the resilience of the populace in pursuing causes aligned with justice and their commitment to navigating political challenges.

Nitish Kumar’s return as Chief Minister after a brief interlude adds a new chapter to the political dynamics in Bihar. The realignment of alliances and the shifting political landscape will undoubtedly shape the narrative in the state and impact future political strategies.

As Bihar witnesses this political maneuvering, the aftermath of JD(U)’s exit raises questions about the evolving political equations in the region and the potential ramifications for the political landscape in the coming months.