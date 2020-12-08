Jammu and Kashmir reports470 new positive cases, 107282recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that470 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 277 from Jammu division and 193 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 114038. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,524 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 302 from Jammu Division and 222 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 114038 positive cases, 4995 are Active Positive, 107282 have recovered and 1761 have died; 628 in Jammu division and 1133 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3218875 test results available, 3104837 samples have been tested as negative till December08, 2020.

Till date 811256 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 21954 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4995 in isolation and 28351 in home surveillance. Besides, 754195 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 23825 positive cases (including 74cases reported today) with 1158 Active Positive, 22240 recovered (including 98 cases recovered today), 427 deaths; Baramulla has 7626 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 170 Active Positive, 7291 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 165deaths; Pulwama reported 5217 positive cases (including 10 case reported today) with 170 active positive cases, 4961 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2614 positive caseswith 61 Active Positive, 2501 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Shopian has 2391 positive caseswith 76 Active Positive, 2278 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4627positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 116 Active Positive, 4430 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 81 deaths; Budgam has 7172 positive cases (including 43cases reported today) with 303 Active Positive and 6765 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 104 deaths; Kupwara has 5290 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 195 Active Positive, 5009 recovered (including 38 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4498 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 120 Active Positive, 4323 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 55 deaths and Ganderbal has 4298 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 164 active positive cases, 4094recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has21665 positive cases (including 161 cases reported today) with 825 active positive cases, 20522 recoveries (including 150 cases recovered today), 318 deaths; Rajouri has 3632 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 227 active positive cases, 3355 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Ramban has 2004 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 85 active positive, 1898 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths; Kathua has 2924 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 105 Active positive, 2776 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Udhampur has 3857 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 404 active positive cases, 3401 recovered (including 59 cases recovered today) and 52 deaths; Samba has 2585 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 256 Active Positive, 2296 recoveries and 33 deaths; Doda has 3242 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 171 active positive cases, 3013 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today), 58 deaths; Poonch has 2413 positive cases (including 03cases reported today) with 40 active positive, 2351 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1542 positive cases with 121 active positive, 1411 recoveries and 10 deaths while Kishtwar has 2616 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 228 active positive cases and 2367 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 114038 positive cases in J&K, 10922 have been reported as travelers while 103116 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 996 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 70 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1831 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 119 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2827 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 189 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.55 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

