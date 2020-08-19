Jammu and Kashmir reports 708 new positive cases, 22497 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 708 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 102 from Jammu division and 606 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 30034. Also 11 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 611 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 175 from Jammu Division and 436 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 30034 positive cases, 6965 are Active Positive, 22497 have recovered and 572 have died; 41 in Jammu division and 531 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 822574 test results available, 792540 samples have been tested as negative till August 19, 2020.

Additionally, till date 421057 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42323 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6965 in isolation and 44417 under home surveillance. Besides, 326780 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 7253 positive cases (including 229 cases reported today) with 1412 Active Positive, 5659 recovered (including 206 cases recovered today), 182 deaths; Baramulla has 2510 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 629 Active Positive, 1792 recovered (including 47 cases reported today), 89 deaths; Pulwama reported 2146 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 383 active positive cases, 1723 recovered (including 72 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Kulgam has 1747 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 216 Active Positive, 1500 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1589 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 105 Active Positive, 1458 recovered, 26 deaths; Anantnag district has 1905 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 385 Active Positive, 1477 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Budgam has 1922 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 528 Active Positive and 1349 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Kupwara has 1680 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 495 Active Positive, 1146 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 39 deaths; Bandipora has 1583 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 794 Active Positive, 767 recovered (including 16 cases reported today), 22 deaths and Ganderbal has 1051 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 527 active positive cases, 510 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2074 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 686 active positive cases, 1359 recoveries (including 94 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Rajouri has 794 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 88 active positive cases, 703 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 631 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 29 active positive, 601 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 681 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 107 Active positive, 573 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 664 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 60 active positive cases, 602 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 599 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 174 Active Positive, 424 recoveries (including 11 cases reported today), 01 death; Doda has 350 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 48 active positive cases, 300 recoveries (including 01 case reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 333 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 76 active positive, 255 recoveries, 02 death; Reasi has 336 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 205 active positive, 131 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 186 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 18 active positive cases and 168 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today).

According to the bulletin, of the total 30034 positive cases in J&K 5647 have been reported as travelers while 24387 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.07 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

