Jammu and Kashmir reports 590 new positive cases, 14032 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 590 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),157 from Jammu division and 433 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 22006. Also 11 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 2 from Jammu Division and 9 Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 905 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 160 from Jammu Division and 745 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 22006 positive cases, 7567 are Active Positive, 14032 have recovered and 407 have died; 30 in Jammu division and 377 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 662941 test results available, 640935 samples have been tested as negative till August 03, 2020.

Additionally, till date 374160 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 45286 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7567 in isolation and 41640 under home surveillance. Besides, 279260 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 815 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 270 Active Positive, 531 recovered (including 9 cases recovered today) and 14 deaths; Srinagar has 5333 positive cases (including 180 cases reported today) with 2433 Active Positive, 2765 recovered (including 519 cases recovered today), 135 deaths; Anantnag district has 1374 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 278 Active Positive, 1070 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Baramulla has 1954 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 439 Active Positive, 1443 recovered (including 89 cases recovered today), 72 deaths; Shopian has 1474 positive cases (including 6 cases reported today) with 213 Active Positive, 1238 recovered and 23 deaths; Kupwara has 1141 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive, 936 recovered and 21 deaths; Budgam has 1336 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 580 Active Positive and 728 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) cases and 28 deaths; Ganderbal has 490 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 186 active positive cases and 297 recoveries (including 25 case recovered today) and 07 deaths; Kulgam has 1523 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive and 1310 recoveries (including 52 cases recovered today) and 29 deaths and Pulwama reported 1614 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 760 active positive cases and 832 recovered (including 8 cases recovered today) and 22 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1259 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today) with 594 active positive cases and 644 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths; Udhampur has 555 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 192 active positive cases, 362 recovered (including 10 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 446 positive cases (including 8 cases reported today) with 166 Active Positive and 279 recoveries (including 15 case recovered today) and 01 death; Rajouri has 720 positive cases (including 11cases reported today) with 414 active positive cases, 304 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Kathua has 547 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 177 Active positive, 369 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 155 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 75 active positive cases and 80 recovered; Ramban has 574 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 132 active positive, 441 recoveries (including 54 cases reported today) and 01 death; Reasi has 170 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 111 active positive and 59 recovered; Poonch has 234 positive cases with 89 active positive, 144 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 292 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 90 active positive cases, 200 recoveries (including 27 recoveries today)and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 22006 positive cases in J&K 4545 have been reported as travelers while 17461 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

