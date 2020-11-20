Jammu and Kashmir reports 560 new positive cases, 97537 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 560 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 247 from Jammu division and 313 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 104715. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 565 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 185 from Jammu Division and 380 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 104715 positive cases, 5560 are Active Positive, 97537 have recovered and 1618 have died; 548 in Jammu division and 1070 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2729618 test results available, 2624903 samples have been tested as negative till November 19, 2020.

Till date 751735 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19216 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5560 in isolation and 42789 in home surveillance. Besides, 682552 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 21950 positive cases (including 130 cases reported today) with 1548 Active Positive, 20000 recovered (including 155 cases recovered today), 402 deaths; Baramulla has 7088 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 581 Active Positive, 6348 recovered (including 65 cases recovered today), 159 deaths; Pulwama reported 4919 positive cases (including 18 case reported today) with 136 active positive cases, 4697 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2563 positive cases (including 06 case reported today) with 73 Active Positive, 2442 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2290 positive cases (including 05 case reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 2184 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Anantnag district has 4467 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 187 Active Positive, 4204 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 76 deaths; Budgam has 6577 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 265 Active Positive and 6214 recovered (including 38 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Kupwara has 4984 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 513 Active Positive, 4392 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 79 deaths; Bandipora has 4296 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 163 Active Positive, 4084 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 49 deaths and Ganderbal has 4032 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 302 active positive cases, 3693 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 19412 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today) with 592 active positive cases, 18535 recoveries (including 99 cases recovered today), 285 deaths; Rajouri has 3339 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 84 active positive cases, 3206 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Ramban has 1793 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 115 active positive, 1660 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2655 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 78 Active positive, 2542 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Udhampur has 3140 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 278 active positive cases, 2826 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Samba has 2328 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 138 Active Positive, 2164 recoveries and 26 deaths; Doda has 2873 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 141 active positive cases, 2680 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Poonch has 2362 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 82 active positive, 2258 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1396 positive cases with 66 active positive, 1321 recoveries and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2251 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 148 active positive cases and 2087 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 104715 positive cases in J&K, 10455 have been reported as travelers while 94260 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1023 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 79 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1725 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 118 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2748 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 197 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.06 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

