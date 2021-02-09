Jammu and Kashmir reports 43 new positive cases, 122415 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 43 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 07 from Jammu division and 36 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 124952.

Moreover, 80 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 11 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 124952 positive cases, 593 are Active Positive, 122415 have recovered and 1944 have died; 722 in Jammu division and 1222 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4710630 test results available, 4585678 samples have been tested as negative till 08thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1176908 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33819 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 593 in isolation and 112315 in home surveillance. Besides, 1028237 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26377 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 205 Active Positive, 25714 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 458 deaths; Baramulla has 8131 positive cases (including 01case reported today)with 18 Active Positive, 7939 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 174 deaths; Budgam reported 7796 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 33 active positive cases, 7645 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Pulwama has 5761 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 54 Active Positive, 5619 recovered and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5666 positive cases 14 Active Positive, 5556 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 96deaths; Anantnag district has 4940 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 56 Active Positive, 4798 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4698 positive caseswith19 Active Positive and 4618 recoveries, 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4647 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 53 Active Positive, 4547 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and47 deaths; Kulgam has 2702 positive cases with 19 Active Positive, 2629 recoveries(including 03 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2577 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with13 active positive cases, 2524 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25029 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 41 active positive cases, 24617 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 371 deaths; Udhampur has 4219 positive cases19active positive cases, 4143 recoveries and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3869 positive cases with 01 active positive, 3813 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3433 positive caseswith05 Active positive, 3364 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 3200 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2732 positive caseswith 01 Active Positive, 2709 recoveries;22 deaths; Samba has 2832 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2785 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2507 positive cases with 21 active positive, 2462recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith04 active positive, 2110 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1645 positive with 07 active positive cases, 1623 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 124952 positive cases in J&K, 11798 have been reported as travelers while 113154 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1181 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 122 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2146 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 136are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3327 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 258 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.15 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.