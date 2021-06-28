Jammu and Kashmir reports 415 new positive cases, 305135 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 415 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 171 from Jammu division and 244 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 314731. Also, 08COVID-19 deaths have been reported,04 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 745 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 166 from Jammu Division and 579 from Kashmir Division.

Nonew confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, bringing the cumulative no of confirmed cases to 29 in the UT of J&K.

Besides this, 82.09 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 314731 positive cases,5292 are Active Positive, 305135 have recovered and 4304 have died; 2100 in Jammu division and 2204 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 9819423 test results available, 9504692 samples have been tested as negative till 27th June, 2021.

Till date 2398195 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 18195 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5292 in isolation and 213187 in home surveillance. Besides, 2157217 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 69768 positive cases (including 78cases reported today) with 991 Active Positive, 67952 recovered (including 128 cases recovered today), 825 deaths; Baramulla has 23170 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with 299 active Positive, 22593 recovered (including 137 cases recovered today), 278 deaths; Budgam reported 22495 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 351 active positive cases, 21941 recovered (including 94 cases recovered today), 203 deaths; Pulwama has 14835 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today)with 246 Active Positive, 14400 recovered (including 74 cases recovered today)and 189 deaths; Kupwara has 13734 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), 351 Active Positive, 13220 recoveries (including 44 cases recovered today), 163 deaths; Anantnag district has 16007 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 326 Active Positive, 15483 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 198 deaths; Bandipora has 9269 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), with 181 Active Positive and 8988 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9561 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 199 Active Positive, 9286 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 11010 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 222 Active Positive, 10674 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 114 deaths while as Shopian has 5547 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 17 active positive cases, 5472 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52359 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 644 active positive cases, 50582recoveries (including 37 cases recovered today), 1133 deaths; Udhampur has 11147 positive cases (including 19cases reported today), 104active positive cases, 10912 recoveries (including07 cases recovered today)and131deaths; Rajouri has 10674 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 193active positive, 10262recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today)and 219deaths; Doda has 6768 positive cases (including 17cases reported today)with288Active positive, 6368recovered (including 21 cases recovered today)and 112 deaths; Kathua has 9198 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), 44 active positive cases, 9005recovered(including 08cases recovered today) and 149deaths; Kishtwar has 4421 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 130 Active Positive, 4249 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and42 deaths; Samba has 7055 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 37 active positive cases, 6900recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today) and 118 deaths; Poonch has 6066 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with256active positive, 5720recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today)and 90 deaths; Ramban has 5812 positive cases (including 12cases reported today)with132 active positive cases, 5617 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 63 deaths while Reasi has 5835 positive (including 63 cases reported today)with 281 active positive cases, 5511 recoveries (including09 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 314731 positive cases in J&K, 22270have been reported as travelers while 292461as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2665 COVID dedicated beds, 2253 Isolation beds with 2164vacant beds and 412 ICU beds where 385 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2742 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 221are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 6018 COVID dedicated beds, 5327 Isolation beds with 4906beds vacant and 691 ICU beds with 606vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. Properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.34 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.