Jammu and Kashmir reports 3474 new positive cases, 144154 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 3474 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1024 from Jammu division and 2450 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 172551. Also 26 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 17 from Jammu Division and 09 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1617 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 710 from Jammu Division and 907 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 172551 positive cases, 26144 are Active Positive, 144154 have recovered and 2253 have died; 872 in Jammu division and 1381 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7222471 test results available, 7049920 samples have been tested as negative till 29th April, 2021.

Till date 1797502 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 95074 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 26144 in isolation and 121457 in home surveillance. Besides, 1552574 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 42506 positive cases (including 1017 cases reported today) with 7952 Active Positive, 34027 recovered (including 543 cases recovered today), 527 deaths; Baramulla has 12643 positive cases (including 429 cases reported today) with 2209 Active Positive, 10237 recovered (including 97 cases recovered today), 197 deaths; Budgam reported 10461 positive cases (including 268 cases reported today) with 1329 active positive cases, 9002 recovered (including 116 cases recovered today), 130 deaths; Pulwama has 7053 positive cases (including 137 cases reported today) with 838 Active Positive, 6114 recovered and 101 deaths; Kupwara has 6861 positive cases (including 71 cases reported today), 787 Active Positive, 5973 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Anantnag district has 6760 positive cases (including 228 cases reported today) with 1105 Active Positive, 5547 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 108 deaths; Bandipora has 5404 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today), with 365 Active Positive and 4975 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5365 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 420 Active Positive, 4896 recoveries (including 37 cases recovered today) and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 4191 positive cases (including 181 cases reported today) with 1088 Active Positive, 3041 recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today) and 62 deaths while as Shopian has 2955 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), 236 active positive cases, 2677 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 34124 positive cases (including 489 cases reported today) with 5922 active positive cases, 27737 recoveries (including 234 cases recovered today), 465 deaths; Udhampur has 5927 positive cases (including 128 cases reported today), 504 active positive cases, 5358 recoveries (including 89 cases recovered today) and 65 deaths; Rajouri has 4744 positive cases (including 111 cases reported today)with 765 active positive, 3915 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 64 deaths; Doda has 3767 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 239 Active positive, 3462 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 66 deaths; Kathua has 4437 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today), 459 active positive cases, 3916 recovered (including 123 cases recovered today) and 62 deaths; Kishtwar has 2946 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 111 Active Positive, 2813 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 3559 positive cases (including 77 cases reported today) with 640 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries and 52 deaths; Poonch has 2914 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 302 active positive, 2578 recoveries and 34 deaths; Ramban has 2552 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 235 active positive cases, 2293 recoveries and 24 deaths while Reasi has 3382 positive (including 43 cases reported today) with 638 active positive cases, 2726 recoveries (including 245 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 172551 positive cases in J&K, 19292 have been reported as travelers while 153258 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1395 COVID dedicated beds, 1147 Isolation beds with 516 vacant beds and 248 ICU beds where 135 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1718 COVID dedicated beds, 1607 Isolation beds where 817 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 69 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3113 COVID dedicated beds, 2754 Isolation beds with 1333 beds vacant and 359 ICU beds with 204 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.10 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.