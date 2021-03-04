Jammu and Kashmir reports 104 new positive cases, 123860 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 104 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 17from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 126693.

Moreover, 49 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 13 from Jammu Division and 36 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 126693 positive cases, 875 are Active Positive, 123860 have recovered and 1958 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1233 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5281141test results available, 5154448 samples have been tested as negative till 03rdMarch, 2021.

Till date 1333582 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32838 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 875 in isolation and 110168 in home surveillance. Besides, 1187743 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 27138 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 395 Active Positive, 26282 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8284 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 83Active Positive, 8026 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7897 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 36 active positive cases, 7741 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5872 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 44 Active Positive, 5738 recoveredand 90 deaths; Kupwara has 5691 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 13 Active Positive, 5581 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5040 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 45 Active Positive, 4908 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 87 deaths; Bandipora has 4719 positive caseswith19 Active Positive and 4638 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4673 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 13 Active Positive, 4613 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2739 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 23 Active Positive, 2662 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2609 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today),15 active positive cases, 2554 recoveriesand 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25256 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 109 active positive cases, 24774 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4316 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)57active positive cases, 4202 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3876 positive caseswith 00 active positive, 3821 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3438 positive caseswith02 Active positive, 3372 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3263 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 06 active positive cases, 3204 recoveredand 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2738 positive caseswith 04 Active Positive, 2712 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and22 deaths; Samba has 2841 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 07 active positive cases, 2794 recoveries and 40deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive caseswith02active positive, 2494recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1648 positive (including 02 cases reported today)with 02 active positive cases, 1630 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 126693 positive cases in J&K, 12417 have been reported as travelers while 114276 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 954 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 123 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1419 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2373 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 200 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.95 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.