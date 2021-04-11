Jammu and Kashmir reports 1005 new positive cases, 128691 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 1005 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),299 from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 137475.Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 05 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 359 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 102 from Jammu Division and 257 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 137475 positive cases, 6755 are Active Positive, 128691 have recovered and 2029have died; 752 in Jammu division and 1277 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6459007test results available, 6321532 samples have been tested as negative till 10thApril, 2021.

Till date 1592728 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 54447 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6755 in isolation and 130898in home surveillance. Besides, 1398599 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 31549 positive cases (including 492 cases reported today) with 2508 Active Positive, 28564recovered (including 143 cases recovered today), 477 deaths; Baramulla has 9633 positive cases (including 93 cases reported today)with 799Active Positive, 8651recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8578 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 375 active positive cases, 8081 recovered (including 23cases recovered today), 122 deaths; Pulwama has 6094 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today)with 160 Active Positive, 5842 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5973 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), 167 Active Positive, 5708recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5360 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today)with 181 Active Positive, 5082 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Bandipora has 4875 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with115Active Positive and 4697 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4790 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 72 Active Positive, 4669 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 3006 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 220 Active Positive, 2730 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2702 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today),57 active positive cases, 2605 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 27025 positive cases (including 183 cases reported today) with 1268 active positive cases, 25366 recoveries (including 55 cases recovered today), 391 deaths; Udhampur has 4588 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today), 227active positive cases, 4303 recoveries and 58 deaths; Rajouri has 3948 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 59 active positive, 3833 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths; Doda has 3493 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with37 Active positive, 3392 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3495 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today), 113 active positive cases, 3329 recovered(including 20 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2787 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 2734 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2928 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 77 active positive cases, 2808 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2575 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with35active positive, 2514recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 26 deaths; Ramban has 2175 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with13 active positive cases, 2139 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 23 deaths while Reasi has 1901 positive (including 58 cases reported today)with 241 active positive cases, 1644 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 137475 positive cases in J&K, 14661 have been reported as travelers while 122814 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 866 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 88 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1275 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2141 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 163vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.61 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.