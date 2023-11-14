Piyush Goyal visits Tesla factory at Fermont, holds bilateral meetings and participates in the Investors Round Table on the first day of his visit to San Francisco

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal arrived in San Francisco, United States of America on 13th November 2023. Kicking off the official tour, the Commerce and Industry Minister visited the Tesla Factory Unit in Fremont and interacted with the senior executives of the Tesla group.

Later in the day, the Minister held bilateral meetings with Her Excellency Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, His Excellency Mr. Dukgeun Ahn, Minister of Trade, Republic of Korea, and His Excellency Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade and Industry, Singapore.

Bilateral Meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister with United States Trade Representative, H.E. Ambassador Katherine Tai

Bilateral Meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister with Minister of Trade and Industry, Singapore, H.E. Mr. Gan Kim Yong

During these Ministerial meetings, the Minister discussed potential collaboration under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), ways and means of further enhancing bilateral trade and commerce linkages, matters related to WTO, and other issues of mutual interest. During the interaction with his Singaporean and South Korean counterparts, the Minister suggested expedited conclusion of the review of AITIGA and CEPA respectively.

Further, the Minister participated in the Investors Round Table organized in collaboration with USISPF & Indiaspora. The event was attended by venture capitalists and entrepreneurs from a wide spectrum of Industry in the US, including from the domains of energy, manufacturing, logistics, technology, and so on. In an interactive session, the Minister held wide ranging discussions with the participants and highlighted the various steps taken by the Government of India to improve the ease of doing business in India.

During the visit, the Commerce and Industry Minister will participate in the third in-person IPEF Ministerial meeting, and the engagements of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). He will also interact with eminent business persons, US officials and industry leaders during the visit to fortify the partnership between the two nations and strengthen trade and economic ties.