Irish Minister Robert Troy’s visit to India strengthens collaborations; Opportunities for both Indian and Irish companies to scale and grow

New Delhi: India and Ireland’s symbiotic relations are evident by the strong trade associations, strategic investments, education programs and cultural understanding. This St. Patrick’s Day, Irish Minister Mr. Robert Troy, TD, Minister of State Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation visited India to further strengthen the dual relationship and witnessed a sea of opportunities for parallel growth of the countries.

The St Patrick’s Day global visits are an opportunity for Ireland to reconnect with the Irish community overseas and the wide network of global partners emphasising the importance of community and collaboration. As we look to a better tomorrow, Ireland sees India as a strategic partner to support mutual growth and prosperity now and into the future.

As a mark of summing up his first visit to India, Ireland extends its democratic and humanitarian values to build a good society which is a network of connected, resilient and creative communities, locally, nationally, and globally. It also emphasizes on the importance of collaboration and partnership in 2022 for a progressive business environment globally and envisages India as a strategic partner to achieve the goals for a better tomorrow.

Speaking of his visit and sharing his overall experience of coming to India, Mr. Robert Troy said, “I’m delighted to have visited the vibrant and exciting cities of Delhi and Mumbai on my first visit to India as part of the St Patrick’s Day ministerial visits. Trade between our two countries is growing rapidly – trebling in the past decade to €5.5bn – the opportunities for collaboration and partnership are there for the taking.

“However, the ties that link our countries are more than just economic, with Ireland-Indian relations extending back to the 19th century. Not many know this, but Ireland’s constitution experts influenced the drafting of India’s constitution. Today the Indian population in Ireland is rapidly expanding, with Indian traditions and festivals becoming part of Irish life.

He continued, “India offers extensive opportunities for Irish businesses and entrepreneurs to introduce their innovative ideas to an evolving and growing market. Ireland and India already share strong trade and people-to-people ties, and I am committed to further strengthening our bilateral commercial relations. I will forever cherish the memories of this unique and culturally diverse country. I am already looking forward to our next visit.”

As part of his visit, Mr. Robert Troy met his Indian counterpart Ambassador Brendan Ward, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, delegates at the north campus of Delhi University to accentuate the undergraduate education in collaboration, Invest India and key government officials to discuss the trade, economic and EU issues.

Furthermore, Minister Troy engaged in a productive discussion with the delegates of international schools like SM Shetty, Jamnabai Narsee School and Vibgyor group of schools to highlight the importance of world-class education for undergraduate students and the scope Ireland offers.

During the visit, Minister Troy also met representatives of Irish companies like BioAtlantis, TruLife, Altada, WrxFlo, Novearus, mAadme Technology, EPS Global, Setanta College, Linesight, UpSkill (Olive Group), amongst many more to explore the possibilities of partnerships with Indian companies and provide world-class products and services. Apart from these meetings in Delhi & Mumbai, a reception was hosted for the Minister by Ambassador Brendan Ward and Consul General Gerry Kelly in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Pleased by Minister Troy’s visit, Ambassador of Ireland to India Brandan Ward stated, “I thank Minister Robert Troy for using his first visit to India as an opportunity to drive forward an ambitious trade agenda. India and Ireland are important trading partners and we share a strong desire to further enhance our bilateral trade relationship. His visit has certainly deepened the bond of two nations committed to seizing global opportunities together.”

Emerging from the pandemic, Ireland has launched a campaign ‘Ireland: Innovation at the edge’ to reconnect and rebuild valued relationships with business partners across the world. Besides, for long-term growth, Enterprise Ireland has supported cutting-edge innovations and solutions via investments and collaborations as the past two years have not just been tough but disruptive.