Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves a sculpture of former Chief Minister of Odisha late Biju Patnaik at Puri beach to pay tributes to the visionary statesman on his 104th birth anniversary with message – Biju Patnaik Deserves BharatRatna.

Creating an image of Biju Babu with a modern developed Odisha (including industries and airplane) in the backdrop, the artist also shared a message that “Biju Patnaik Deserves Bharat Ratna”.

Related

Comments

comments