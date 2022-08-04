New Delhi : The details of locations where Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) have been sanctioned by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways under its scheme for setting up of IDTRs in States/UTs is given at Annexure-I.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has continued the scheme during the 15th Finance Commission cycle period to set up more IDTRs in States/UTs on the criteria of one IDTR per 5 crore population, including the already sanctioned IDTR(s) in the State. As per the population criteria, 6 States namely Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal qualify for setting up of new IDTR(s) during the 15th Financial Commission period.

Proposal under the scheme is submitted to MoRT&H by the State Government concerned with Detailed Project Report including details of the land proposed for setting up of IDTR as per provisions under the scheme.

MoRTH provides one time assistance of 100% of the capital investment subject to maximum of ₹ 17.25 Crore per IDTR as per following break up:

i. Civil Construction: ₹ 14 Crore

ii .Office and Workshop equipment: ₹ 0.75 Crore

iii.Vehicle and Simulator: ₹ 2.50 Crore

The scheme provides for releasing the financial assistance in installments as per physical progress of work of the project. The scheme provides for release of an amount equal to 20% of the sanctioned central assistance as mobilization advance and subsequent installments is released on receipt of Utilisation certificate and physical progress of work against the earlier installment. The final installment equal to 15% of the sanctioned financial assistance is released as reimbursement after completion of the project and receipt of Utilisation certificate and closure report. No matter of mis-utilisation of funds under the scheme has been reported to the Ministry.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has also continued the scheme of setting up of the Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) during the 15th Finance Commission cycle period with criteria of one RDTC per 2.50 crore population. Under this scheme, MoRTH provides one time assistance of 100% of the capital investment subject to a maximum of Rs.5.50 crore for one RDTC. MoRTH has sanctioned 6 RDTCs and issued ‘in-principle’ approval for 3 other RDTCs under the Scheme. Details of the same is given at Annexure-II.

Annexure – I

Annexure regarding Institute of Driving Training and Research.

State-wise list of IDTRs sanctioned by MoRTH

Sl. No State Location (In district) 1 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 2 Andhra Pradesh Dasri 3 Andhra Pradesh Dhone, Kurnool 4 Assam Guwahati 5 Bihar Aurangabad 6 Chhattisgarh Naya Raipur 7 Delhi Sarai Kale Khan 8 Haryana Bhiwani 9 Haryana Rohtak 10 Himachal Pradesh Mandi 11 Himachal Pradesh Sarkaghat 12 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu 13 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 14 Karnataka Bellary 15 Kerala Eddappa 16 Madhya Pradesh Chhindawara 17 Madhya Pradesh Indore 18 Maharashtra Pune 19 Maharashtra Lature 20 Maharashtra Nagpur 21 Manipur Imphal 22 Nagaland Dimapur 23 Odisha Jeypore 24 Rajasthan Rajasmand 25 Sikkim Pakyong 26 Telangana Karimnagar 27 Tripura Agartala 28 Uttar Pradesh Kanpur 29 Uttar Pradesh Rai Baraily 30 Uttarakhand Dehradun 31 West Bengal Kolkata

Annexure – II

Details of RDTCs sanctioned:

Sl. No. State location (in district) 1 Maharashtra Wardha 2 Maharashtra Nanded 3 Maharashtra Amravati 4 Maharashtra Nagpur 5 Rajasthan Ajmer 6 West Bengal Kolkata

Details of RDTCs “in-principle” approved:

Sl. No. State location (in district) 1 Maharashtra Yavatmal 2 Rajasthan Hanumangarh 3 Madhya Pradesh Chhatarpur

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.