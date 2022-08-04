New Delhi : The details of locations where Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) have been sanctioned by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways under its scheme for setting up of IDTRs in States/UTs is given at Annexure-I.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has continued the scheme during the 15th Finance Commission cycle period to set up more IDTRs in States/UTs on the criteria of one IDTR per 5 crore population, including the already sanctioned IDTR(s) in the State. As per the population criteria, 6 States namely Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal qualify for setting up of new IDTR(s) during the 15th Financial Commission period.
Proposal under the scheme is submitted to MoRT&H by the State Government concerned with Detailed Project Report including details of the land proposed for setting up of IDTR as per provisions under the scheme.
MoRTH provides one time assistance of 100% of the capital investment subject to maximum of ₹ 17.25 Crore per IDTR as per following break up:
i. Civil Construction: ₹ 14 Crore
ii .Office and Workshop equipment: ₹ 0.75 Crore
iii.Vehicle and Simulator: ₹ 2.50 Crore
The scheme provides for releasing the financial assistance in installments as per physical progress of work of the project. The scheme provides for release of an amount equal to 20% of the sanctioned central assistance as mobilization advance and subsequent installments is released on receipt of Utilisation certificate and physical progress of work against the earlier installment. The final installment equal to 15% of the sanctioned financial assistance is released as reimbursement after completion of the project and receipt of Utilisation certificate and closure report. No matter of mis-utilisation of funds under the scheme has been reported to the Ministry.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has also continued the scheme of setting up of the Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) during the 15th Finance Commission cycle period with criteria of one RDTC per 2.50 crore population. Under this scheme, MoRTH provides one time assistance of 100% of the capital investment subject to a maximum of Rs.5.50 crore for one RDTC. MoRTH has sanctioned 6 RDTCs and issued ‘in-principle’ approval for 3 other RDTCs under the Scheme. Details of the same is given at Annexure-II.
Annexure – I
Annexure regarding Institute of Driving Training and Research.
State-wise list of IDTRs sanctioned by MoRTH
|Sl. No
|State
|Location (In district)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Vijayawada
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|Dasri
|3
|Andhra Pradesh
|Dhone, Kurnool
|4
|Assam
|Guwahati
|5
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|Naya Raipur
|7
|Delhi
|Sarai Kale Khan
|8
|Haryana
|Bhiwani
|9
|Haryana
|Rohtak
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sarkaghat
|12
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Jammu
|13
|Jharkhand
|Jamshedpur
|14
|Karnataka
|Bellary
|15
|Kerala
|Eddappa
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhindawara
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|18
|Maharashtra
|Pune
|19
|Maharashtra
|Lature
|20
|Maharashtra
|Nagpur
|21
|Manipur
|Imphal
|22
|Nagaland
|Dimapur
|23
|Odisha
|Jeypore
|24
|Rajasthan
|Rajasmand
|25
|Sikkim
|Pakyong
|26
|Telangana
|Karimnagar
|27
|Tripura
|Agartala
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|Kanpur
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rai Baraily
|30
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|31
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
Annexure – II
Annexure regarding Institute of Driving Training and Research.
- Details of RDTCs sanctioned:
|Sl. No.
|State
|location (in district)
|1
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|2
|Maharashtra
|Nanded
|3
|Maharashtra
|Amravati
|4
|Maharashtra
|Nagpur
|5
|Rajasthan
|Ajmer
|6
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
- Details of RDTCs “in-principle” approved:
|Sl. No.
|State
|location (in district)
|1
|Maharashtra
|Yavatmal
|2
|Rajasthan
|Hanumangarh
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhatarpur
This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.