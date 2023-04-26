IndiGo to begin direct flight services from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok on June 5

Bhubaneswar: IndiGo Airlines will begin direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok on June 5.

IndiGo had earlier said it is “working in close collaboration” with the Odisha government to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar which will strengthen air connectivity from the state capital.

According to the airline, direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok will help channelise the huge potential for economic growth through enhanced accessibility.

IndiGo said it recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three gateways.