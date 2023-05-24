IndiGo bolsters connectivity from the wine capital of India; announces 6 new flights to and from Nashik

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced 6 new flights including exclusive connections between Hyderabad-Nashik, Indore-Nashik, and additional frequency on Ahmedabad-Nashik route from June 01, 2023. Earlier this year, IndiGo had started direct flights from Nashik, the 77th domestic and 103rd overall destination in the 6E network. These new flights and frequencies are being added in view of the high demand for travel this summer season and will further enhance accessibility, while promoting tourism in the city.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce new connections from Nashik to cater to the increased travel demand from, both, business, and leisure travellers. Nashik is famous for its rich cultural history, being one of the major Hindu pilgrimage sites hosting the Kumbh Mela every 12 years. It is also known as Napa valley of India, contributing to around 90% of wine production in the country. The addition of these new flights and frequencies will provide customers with increased flight options to explore India’s wine capital. We are committed to providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences as we continue to expand our regional connectivity.”

Nashik, an ancient holy city in Maharashtra, is well-known for its connection to the Ramayana. Situated on the banks of Godavari River, Nashik is best known for being one of the Hindu pilgrimage sites, that of Kumbh Mela which is held every 12 years and attracts many pilgrims. Panchavati, Saptashrungi, Trimbakeshwar, Sita Gufa and Pandavleni Caves are also some of the popular sightseeing tourist destinations in the city. The city is called the “Wine Capital of India” as more than half of India’s vineyards and wineries are located here. Around 90% of all Indian wine comes from the Nashik Valley. Nashik is home to several wine festivals, such as SulaFest in the harvest season. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in India and has been a major industrial center in automobile hub.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.