India’s merchandise exports rise by 16.8% to USD 37.9 billion in June, 2022, recording the highest ever exports in June 2022.

New Delhi : India has achieved a monthly value of merchandise export in June 2022 amounting USD 37.94 billion, an increase of 16.78% over USD 32.49 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -June 2022-23 was USD 116.77 billion with an increase of 22.22% over USD 95.54 billion in April -June 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in June 2022 was 30.12 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 5.53% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.54 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 92.49 billion, an increase of 11.92% over USD 82.65 billion in April -June 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2022 was USD 26.75 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.0% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.72 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 82.43 billion, an increase of 12.19% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 73.47 billion in April -June 2021–22.

Petroleum products (98.01%), Electronic goods (50.66%) and RMG of all Textiles (44.67%) led the way in high increase in exports during June 2022.

India’s merchandise import in June 2022 was USD 63.58 billion, an increase of 51.02% over USD 42.1 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 187.02 billion with an increase of 47.31% over USD 126.96 billion in April -June 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.84 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 36.36% over non-petroleum imports of USD 31.42 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 126.95 billion, showing an increase of 32.18% compared to non-oil imports of USD 96.04 billion in April -June 2021–22.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.7 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 31.71% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 27.87 billion in June 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 107.14 billion, recording a positive growth of 32.55%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 80.83 billion in April -June 2021-22.

The trade deficit in June 2022 was USD 25.63 billion, while it was 70.25 billion USD during April -June 2022-23.

Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in June 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth JUNE’22 JUNE’21 JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21 Exports 37.94 32.49 16.78 Imports 63.58 42.10 51.02 Deficit 25.63 9.61 –

Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-June 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-JUNE’22 APR’21-JUNE’21 APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22 Exports 116.77 95.54 22.22 Imports 187.02 126.96 47.31 Deficit 70.25 31.42 –

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in June 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth JUNE’22 JUNE’21 JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21 Exports 30.12 28.54 5.53 Imports 42.84 31.42 36.36

Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-June 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-JUNE’22 APR’21-JUNE’21 APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22 Exports 92.49 82.65 11.92 Imports 126.95 96.04 32.18

Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in June 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth JUNE’22 JUNE’21 JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21 Exports 26.75 25.72 4.00 Imports 36.70 27.87 31.71

Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-June 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-JUNE’22 APR’21-JUNE’21 APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22 Exports 82.43 73.47 12.19 Imports 107.14 80.83 32.55

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in June 2022, are –

Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group June-22 June-21 June-22 June-22 over June-21 Engineering goods 9149.59 9295.06 24.11 -1.57 Petroleum products 7826.60 3952.68 20.63 98.01 Gems and Jewellery 3372.57 2824.44 8.89 19.41 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2799.82 2666.32 7.38 5.01 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 1995.75 2021.42 5.26 -1.27 Electronic goods 1571.58 1043.10 4.14 50.66 RMG of all Textiles 1449.31 1001.81 3.82 44.67 Rice 1034.64 742.70 2.73 39.31 Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 925.24 1194.50 2.44 -22.54 Plastic and Linoleum 752.01 979.52 1.98 -23.23 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 30877.10 25721.55 81.37 20.04 Rest 7067.37 6771.45 18.63 4.37 Total Exports 37944.48 32493.00 100.00 16.78

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in June 2022, are –

Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022 Value of Import (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group June-22 June-21 June-22 June-22 over June-21 Petroleum, Crude & products 20734.03 10678.42 32.61 94.17 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 6411.09 1875.60 10.08 241.81 Electronic goods 5838.62 4601.61 9.18 26.88 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 3628.93 3181.17 5.71 14.08 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 3357.29 2454.65 5.28 36.77 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2748.48 2571.76 4.32 6.87 Gold 2611.02 969.02 4.11 169.45 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 2157.09 1470.42 3.39 46.70 Vegetable Oil 1754.26 1435.43 2.76 22.21 Non-ferrous metals 1532.75 1457.19 2.41 5.19 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 50773.56 30695.27 79.86 65.41 Rest 12803.04 11402.99 20.14 12.28 Total Imports 63576.59 42098.26 100.00 51.02

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-June 2022, are –

Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Apr’22-June’22 Apr’21-June’21 Apr’21-June’22 Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21 Engineering goods 28543.85 25893.29 24.44 10.24 Petroleum products 24274.78 12891.19 20.79 88.31 Gems and Jewellery 10065.96 9171.76 8.62 9.75 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 8040.39 6874.75 6.89 16.96 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 6131.39 5788.82 5.25 5.92 Electronic goods 4643.86 2968.18 3.98 56.45 RMG of all Textiles 4439.44 3406.49 3.80 30.32 Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 3124.41 3365.75 2.68 -7.17 Rice 2696.53 2412.21 2.31 11.79 Plastic and Linoleum 2314.73 2571.20 1.98 -9.97 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 94275.35 75343.65 80.74 25.13 Rest 22492.49 20193.27 19.26 11.39 Total Exports 116767.85 95536.92 100.00 22.22

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in April 2021-June 2022, are –