India’s merchandise exports rise by 16.8% to USD 37.9 billion in June, 2022, recording the highest ever exports in June 2022.

New Delhi : India has achieved a monthly value of merchandise export in June 2022 amounting USD 37.94 billion, an increase of 16.78% over USD 32.49 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -June 2022-23 was USD 116.77 billion with an increase of 22.22% over USD 95.54 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum exports in June 2022 was 30.12 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 5.53% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.54 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 92.49 billion, an increase of 11.92% over USD 82.65 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2022 was USD 26.75 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.0% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.72 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 82.43 billion, an increase of 12.19% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 73.47 billion in April -June 2021–22.
Petroleum products (98.01%), Electronic goods (50.66%) and RMG of all Textiles (44.67%) led the way in high increase in exports during June 2022.
India’s merchandise import in June 2022 was USD 63.58 billion, an increase of 51.02% over USD 42.1 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 187.02 billion with an increase of 47.31% over USD 126.96 billion in April -June 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.84 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 36.36% over non-petroleum imports of USD 31.42 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -June 2022–23 was USD 126.95 billion, showing an increase of 32.18% compared to non-oil imports of USD 96.04 billion in April -June 2021–22.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.7 billion in June 2022 with a positive growth of 31.71% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 27.87 billion in June 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -June 2022-23 was USD 107.14 billion, recording a positive growth of 32.55%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 80.83 billion in April -June 2021-22.
The trade deficit in June 2022 was USD 25.63 billion, while it was 70.25 billion USD during April -June 2022-23.
|Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in June 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|JUNE’22
|JUNE’21
|JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|Exports
|37.94
|32.49
|16.78
|Imports
|63.58
|42.10
|51.02
|Deficit
|25.63
|9.61
|–
|Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-June 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-JUNE’22
|APR’21-JUNE’21
|APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|Exports
|116.77
|95.54
|22.22
|Imports
|187.02
|126.96
|47.31
|Deficit
|70.25
|31.42
|–
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in June 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|JUNE’22
|JUNE’21
|JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|Exports
|30.12
|28.54
|5.53
|Imports
|42.84
|31.42
|36.36
|Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-June 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-JUNE’22
|APR’21-JUNE’21
|APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|Exports
|92.49
|82.65
|11.92
|Imports
|126.95
|96.04
|32.18
|Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in June 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|JUNE’22
|JUNE’21
|JUNE’22 vs JUNE’21
|Exports
|26.75
|25.72
|4.00
|Imports
|36.70
|27.87
|31.71
|Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-June 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-JUNE’22
|APR’21-JUNE’21
|APR-JUNE 2022-23 vs APR-JUNE 2021-22
|Exports
|82.43
|73.47
|12.19
|Imports
|107.14
|80.83
|32.55
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in June 2022, are –
|Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|June-22
|June-21
|June-22
|June-22 over June-21
|Engineering goods
|9149.59
|9295.06
|24.11
|-1.57
|Petroleum products
|7826.60
|3952.68
|20.63
|98.01
|Gems and Jewellery
|3372.57
|2824.44
|8.89
|19.41
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2799.82
|2666.32
|7.38
|5.01
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|1995.75
|2021.42
|5.26
|-1.27
|Electronic goods
|1571.58
|1043.10
|4.14
|50.66
|RMG of all Textiles
|1449.31
|1001.81
|3.82
|44.67
|Rice
|1034.64
|742.70
|2.73
|39.31
|
|925.24
|1194.50
|2.44
|-22.54
|Plastic and Linoleum
|752.01
|979.52
|1.98
|-23.23
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|30877.10
|25721.55
|81.37
|20.04
|Rest
|7067.37
|6771.45
|18.63
|4.37
|Total Exports
|37944.48
|32493.00
|100.00
|16.78
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in June 2022, are –
|Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in June 2022
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|June-22
|June-21
|June-22
|June-22 over June-21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|20734.03
|10678.42
|32.61
|94.17
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|6411.09
|1875.60
|10.08
|241.81
|Electronic goods
|5838.62
|4601.61
|9.18
|26.88
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3628.93
|3181.17
|5.71
|14.08
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|3357.29
|2454.65
|5.28
|36.77
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2748.48
|2571.76
|4.32
|6.87
|Gold
|2611.02
|969.02
|4.11
|169.45
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|2157.09
|1470.42
|3.39
|46.70
|Vegetable Oil
|1754.26
|1435.43
|2.76
|22.21
|Non-ferrous metals
|1532.75
|1457.19
|2.41
|5.19
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|50773.56
|30695.27
|79.86
|65.41
|Rest
|12803.04
|11402.99
|20.14
|12.28
|Total Imports
|63576.59
|42098.26
|100.00
|51.02
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-June 2022, are –
|Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr’22-June’22
|Apr’21-June’21
|Apr’21-June’22
|Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21
|Engineering goods
|28543.85
|25893.29
|24.44
|10.24
|Petroleum products
|24274.78
|12891.19
|20.79
|88.31
|Gems and Jewellery
|10065.96
|9171.76
|8.62
|9.75
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|8040.39
|6874.75
|6.89
|16.96
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|6131.39
|5788.82
|5.25
|5.92
|Electronic goods
|4643.86
|2968.18
|3.98
|56.45
|RMG of all Textiles
|4439.44
|3406.49
|3.80
|30.32
|
|3124.41
|3365.75
|2.68
|-7.17
|Rice
|2696.53
|2412.21
|2.31
|11.79
|Plastic and Linoleum
|2314.73
|2571.20
|1.98
|-9.97
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|94275.35
|75343.65
|80.74
|25.13
|Rest
|22492.49
|20193.27
|19.26
|11.39
|Total Exports
|116767.85
|95536.92
|100.00
|22.22
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total imports in April 2021-June 2022, are –
|Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-June 2022
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr’22-June’22
|Apr’21-June’21
|Apr’21-June’22
|Apr’21-June’22 over Apr’20-June’21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|60073.94
|30912.22
|32.12
|94.34
|Electronic goods
|18239.58
|13899.16
|9.75
|31.23
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|16764.21
|5872.42
|8.96
|185.47
|Gold
|10360.93
|7885.05
|5.54
|31.40
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|10349.91
|9213.38
|5.53
|12.34
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|9980.74
|7005.18
|5.34
|42.48
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|8111.15
|7287.54
|4.34
|11.30
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|6254.73
|4895.20
|3.34
|27.77
|Vegetable Oil
|5188.22
|4157.39
|2.77
|24.79
|Non-ferrous metals
|5035.32
|4036.95
|2.69
|24.73
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|150358.73
|95164.50
|80.40
|58.00
|Rest
|36663.95
|31792.60
|19.60
|15.32
|Total Imports
|187022.67
|126957.10
|100.00
|47.31