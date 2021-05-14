India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceed 2 Crore; Decline of 5,632 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s cumulative recoveries has surpassed 2 Crore (2,00,79,599) today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.50%.

3,44,776 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the third time in the last four days.

Ten states account for 71.16% of the new recoveries.

The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.

India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 5,632 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

12 States cumulatively account for 79.7% of India’s total Active Cases.

Government of India continues to expeditiously allocate and deliver global aid to States/UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach.Cumulatively, 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators; 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is steadily nearing 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,18,127 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs (1stdose), 81,16,153 FLWs (2nddose), 39,26,334 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,66,09,783 (1stdose) and 85,39,763 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,42,42,792 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,73,18,693 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,18,127 2nd Dose 66,04,549 FLWs 1st Dose 1,43,22,390 2nd Dose 81,16,153 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,26,334 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,66,09,783 2nd Dose 85,39,763 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,42,42,792 2nd Dose 1,73,18,693 Total 17,92,98,584

Ten states account for 66.75% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,40,706 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 39,26,334 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,175 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,153 3 Assam 1,48,136 4 Bihar 4,04,150 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,028 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 729 8 Daman & Diu 861 9 Delhi 5,23,094 10 Goa 1,757 11 Gujarat 4,19,839 12 Haryana 3,84,240 13 Himachal Pradesh 14 14 Jammu & Kashmir 30,169 15 Jharkhand 94 16 Karnataka 1,04,242 17 Kerala 1,149 18 Ladakh 86 19 Madhya Pradesh 1,36,346 20 Maharashtra 6,34,570 21 Meghalaya 6 22 Nagaland 4 23 Odisha 1,08,296 24 Puducherry 2 25 Punjab 5,755 26 Rajasthan 5,90,276 27 Tamil Nadu 26,467 28 Telangana 500 29 Tripura 2 30 Uttar Pradesh 3,15,928 31 Uttarakhand 67,427 32 West Bengal 17,837 Total 39,26,334

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-118 of the vaccination drive (13th May, 2021), 20,27,162 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,624 sessions, 10,34,304 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,92,858 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 13th May, 2021 (Day-118)

HCWs 1stDose 17,022 2ndDose 33,409 FLWs 1stDose 83,628 2nd Dose 83,594 18-44 years 1st Dose 4,40,706 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,53,966 2nd Dose 3,68,924 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,38,982 2nd Dose 5,06,931 Total Achievement 1stDose 10,34,304 2ndDose 9,92,858

The graph below highlights the increase in tests being conducted in India, which stands at over 31 Crore today. The cumulative positivity rate has also marginally increased to 7.72%.

Below is a graphical representation of the Daily Positivity Rate which has slightly declined to 20.08%.

3,43,144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 72.37% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 42,582. It is followed by Kerala with 39,955 while Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

4,000 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 72.70% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (850). Karnataka follows with 344 daily deaths.

