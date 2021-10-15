India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 97.14 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.14 Cr (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 95,66,873sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,695 2nd Dose 90,66,113 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,61,142 2nd Dose 1,54,84,841 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,11,64,632 2nd Dose 10,81,79,876 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,72,35,490 2nd Dose 8,52,83,655 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,54,86,278 2nd Dose 6,08,00,831 Total 97,14,38,553

The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,82,100.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 110 consecutive days now.

16,862 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.60% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,80,148tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.88 Cr (58,88,44,673) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 112 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.43%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 46 days and below 5% for 129 consecutive days now.

