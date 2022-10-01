India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.68 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.68 Cr (2,18,68,45,847) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,30,931) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,15,204 2nd Dose 1,01,18,887 Precaution Dose 70,28,132 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,829 2nd Dose 1,77,16,548 Precaution Dose 1,36,59,353 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,10,30,931 2nd Dose 3,17,93,640 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,19,46,334 2nd Dose 5,30,78,937 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,12,83,472 2nd Dose 51,58,13,517 Precaution Dose 9,62,02,389 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,31,332 2nd Dose 19,69,72,934 Precaution Dose 4,90,06,717 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,70,033 2nd Dose 12,31,46,337 Precaution Dose 4,74,94,321 Precaution Dose 21,33,90,912 Total 2,18,68,45,847

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 38,293. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 5,069 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,24,164.

3,805 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,416 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.53 Cr (89,53,49,919) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.39% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.29%.