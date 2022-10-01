National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.68 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.68 Cr (2,18,68,45,847) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,30,931) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,15,204
2nd Dose 1,01,18,887
Precaution Dose 70,28,132
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,829
2nd Dose 1,77,16,548
Precaution Dose 1,36,59,353
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,10,30,931
2nd Dose 3,17,93,640
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,19,46,334
2nd Dose 5,30,78,937
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,12,83,472
2nd Dose 51,58,13,517
Precaution Dose 9,62,02,389
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,31,332
2nd Dose 19,69,72,934
Precaution Dose 4,90,06,717
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,70,033
2nd Dose 12,31,46,337
Precaution Dose 4,74,94,321
Precaution Dose 21,33,90,912
Total 2,18,68,45,847

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 38,293. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 5,069 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,24,164.

 

3,805 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,416 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.53 Cr (89,53,49,919) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.39% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.29%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.