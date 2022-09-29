National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.17 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.17 Cr (2,18,17,94,748) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,94,192) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415125
2nd Dose 10118337
Precaution Dose 7007335
FLWs 1st Dose 18436674
2nd Dose 17715777
Precaution Dose 13624628
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40994192
2nd Dose 31672418
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61933703
2nd Dose 53025284
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561241218
2nd Dose 515634108
Precaution Dose 93348713
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204023650
2nd Dose 196934729
Precaution Dose 47930110
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127664915
2nd Dose 123120703
Precaution Dose 46953129
Precaution Dose 20,88,63,915
Total 2,18,17,94,748

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,750. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002K6XS.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,474 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,13,999.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00344ZO.jpg

 

4,272 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004C8S7.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,16,916 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.47 Cr (89,47,33,779) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.35%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0057S2M.jpg

