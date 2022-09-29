India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.17 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.17 Cr (2,18,17,94,748) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,94,192) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415125 2nd Dose 10118337 Precaution Dose 7007335 FLWs 1st Dose 18436674 2nd Dose 17715777 Precaution Dose 13624628 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40994192 2nd Dose 31672418 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61933703 2nd Dose 53025284 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561241218 2nd Dose 515634108 Precaution Dose 93348713 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204023650 2nd Dose 196934729 Precaution Dose 47930110 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127664915 2nd Dose 123120703 Precaution Dose 46953129 Precaution Dose 20,88,63,915 Total 2,18,17,94,748

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,750. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,474 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,13,999.

4,272 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,16,916 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.47 Cr (89,47,33,779) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.35%.