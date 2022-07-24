India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 201.99Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.99Cr (2,01,99,33,453) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,54,283sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,07,516) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10410967 2nd Dose 10084718 Precaution Dose 6160189 FLWs 1st Dose 18429085 2nd Dose 17661221 Precaution Dose 11817251 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38507516 2nd Dose 27070983 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61010313 2nd Dose 50593892 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559206105 2nd Dose 507372522 Precaution Dose 13752015 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203622502 2nd Dose 194914585 Precaution Dose 9851244 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127399124 2nd Dose 121798333 Precaution Dose 30270888 Precaution Dose 7,18,51,587 Total 2,01,99,33,453

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,52,200.Active cases now constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.45%. 18,143 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,10,522.

20,279 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,83,657COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.25Cr (87,25,20,064) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.29%.