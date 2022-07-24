National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 201.99Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.99Cr (2,01,99,33,453) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,54,283sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,07,516) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10410967
2nd Dose 10084718
Precaution Dose 6160189
FLWs 1st Dose 18429085
2nd Dose 17661221
Precaution Dose 11817251
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38507516
2nd Dose 27070983
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61010313
2nd Dose 50593892
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559206105
2nd Dose 507372522
Precaution Dose 13752015
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203622502
2nd Dose 194914585
Precaution Dose 9851244
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127399124
2nd Dose 121798333
Precaution Dose 30270888
Precaution Dose 7,18,51,587
Total 2,01,99,33,453

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,52,200.Active cases now constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.45%. 18,143 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,10,522.

 

20,279 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,83,657COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.25Cr (87,25,20,064) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.29%.

 

